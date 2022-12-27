Kuwait hit by rare hail storm

Videos of hail-covered roads in Kuwait City went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Posts show roads that are seemingly covered in snow, which in fact was a mixture of rain and hail.

Read More Heavy rain kills two in Oman

Kuwait's meteorological centre said that the Gulf country would be affected by sporadic rain between Tuesday afternoon until dawn on Wednesday.

The centre issued a weather warning for scattered moderate to heavy thunderstorms that may be accompanied by hail. Winds may exceed 55 km/h, causing a drop in visibility in some areas.

The Ministry of Interior announced the closure of a number of main roads after water pooled on their surfaces owing to heavy rainfall.

Temperatures in Kuwait can be higher than 55°C in the summer months but sink to as low as 2°C during the short winter period.

There is no known record of snow having fallen in Kuwait, although hail and frost as well as dust storms and occasional rain are normal. Parts of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, however, often experience snow falls.