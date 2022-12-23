UAE weather: It'll be rainy this Christmas

UAE residents will experience winter weather this festive season, with rain expected across most of the emirates from Sunday.

Overcast skies with convective clouds will be accompanied by a significant fall in temperature, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The damp weather is set to continue up to Tuesday, with light to moderate winds between 15 kph and 40 kph.

On Sunday, highs of 29ºC can be expected in Abu Dhabi while temperatures in Dubai will hit 27ºC. Lows of 20ºC for both cities are forecast in the evening.

On Monday, highs of 26ºC and 25ºC are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, while overnight temperatures will drop to 19ºC in both cities.

Glamorous displays have been put up across the emirates to mark the start of the festive season.

Restaurants have already prepared their Christmas brunch and dinner menus — complete with all the classic dishes that can be enjoyed amid a sea of lavish seasonal decor.

Abu Dhabi's largest Christmas tree, at Emirates Palace, has been decorated with gold, green, blue and bronze trinkets.

Santa and his helpers welcomed families who came to see the lights switched on last week.

In Dubai, Expo City also lit up its own Christmas tree at Al Wasl Plaza. The towering tree was adorned with gold and silver trinkets and decorative gift boxes.

Santa made an appearance at the event and was joined by Mrs Claus and a group of their helpers.

Celebrating Christmas in the UAE throughout the years: in pictures