Yemen truce at a 'dead end', Houthi rebels say

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said the ceasefire in the country is at “a dead end”, a day before the UN-mediated truce is set to expire on Sunday.

The temporary ceasefire took effect in April and has twice been renewed. Yemen's UN envoy Hans Grundberg has been working to extend it again.

“Over the past six months, we haven't seen any serious willingness to address humanitarian issues as a top priority,” the Houthis said in a statement on Saturday.

They accusing the Saudi-led coalition of stalling in negotiations on measures that would “alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people”.

Yemen's war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition since 2014 has left hundreds of thousands dead.

It has created what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The warring sides have largely ceased fire and the truce has also allowed for some humanitarian measures, but both sides accuse each other of failing to live up to their commitments.

On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Yemen's parties to renew an existing truce and to expand it.

“I strongly urge the Yemeni parties not only to renew but also to expand the truce’s terms and duration, in line with the proposal presented to them by my special envoy, Hans Grundberg,” Mr Guterres said.

“Over the past six months, [the truce] has delivered tangible benefits and much needed relief to the Yemeni people, including a significant reduction in violence and civilian casualties countrywide, an increase in fuel deliveries through [Hodeidah] port, and the resumption of international commercial flights to and from Sanaa for the first time in almost six years.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Yemen's warring parties to renew an existing truce. AP

Mr Guterres called for an agreement that would reopen roads in Taez and other governorates and the payment of civil service salaries, which would further improve the day-to-day life of Yemenis.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday that Yemen must not return to conflict, calling on the Houthis to return to negotiations before the expiry of the agreement.