Kuwait seizes Iranian boat and arrests three for piracy

Kuwaiti authorities have seized an Iranian boat and arrested three people on board on charges of intercepting and robbing local fishing vessels, according to its Interior Ministry.

“The maritime patrols of the General Administration of Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian boat carrying three people after receiving several reports against them in the southern region stating that they had robbed and intercepted fishing vessels,” the interior ministry tweeted on Thursday.

الإعلام الأمني:

الدوريات البحرية التابعة للإدارة العامة لخفر السواحل قامت باعتراض مركب ايراني وعليه 3 أشخاص بعد ورود عدة بلاغات ضدهم بالمنطقة الجنوبة تفيد قيامهم بسلب واعتراض سفن الصيد، حيث تم ضبطهم وجاري التحقيق معهم واجراء طابور عرض على اطقم السفن التي تعرضت لعمليات السلب pic.twitter.com/N0xmXwy3KP — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) June 2, 2022

Kuwait’s coastguard had received a report that a boat had looted a Kuwaiti fishing vessel inside Kuwaiti territorial waters, near Qaruh Island.

Kuwaiti patrol guards surrounded the Iranian ship after firing several warning shots, forcing its occupants to stop and surrender themselves.

Investigations are continuing, the ministry said.

Last month, Kuwaiti coastguards seized 240 tonnes of smuggled diesel on a ship. A security source told the Al Qabas newspaper that the ship and its crew members were Iranian.