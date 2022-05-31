Firefighters put out blaze at farm in Kuwait's Al Sulaibiya area

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a farm in Kuwait's Al Sulaibiya agricultural area.

Trees and crops caught fire late on Monday, and strong winds caused the blaze to spread in Al Jahra governorate, south-west of the capital, the fire department said.

“Seven fire squads backed by the fire brigade of the National Guard scrambled into action early on Tuesday to put out the fire,” the force said.

The crew brought the blaze under control.

No casualties were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire was opened, the force said.

READ MORE Fire breaks out at tent market in Kuwait’s Al Rai area

On Monday, firefighters also extinguished a large blaze that broke out at a tent market in the Al Rai area south-west of Kuwait City.

Covering 4,000 square metres, the fire mostly damaged tent materials and camping equipment.