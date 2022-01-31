Kuwait and Gulf states discuss next steps to end Lebanon rift

Lebanon has presented its response to an initiative by Arab Gulf states to end an impasse between them.

“We received a response from Lebanon last night, and Kuwait, along with other Gulf countries, will study this reply to determine the next step concerning Lebanon,” Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah said.

Relations between Lebanon and Gulf states are at their lowest in decades after comments by a minister caused a crisis.

George Kordahi spoke critically of the Saudi-led war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, amid a wave of attacks on the kingdom by the group.

The comments by Mr Kordahi, who was then information minister, led Saudi Arabia to recall its ambassador from Beirut and ban all Lebanese imports, affecting hundreds of businesses and cutting off the flow of hundreds of millions in foreign currency to Lebanon. Several other Gulf countries followed suit.

Arab foreign ministers met in Kuwait at the weekend. Sheikh Ahmed said authorities in Kuwait and the Gulf countries will now study Lebanon’s response to determine the next steps.

George Kordahi announces his resignation as Lebanon's information minister on December 3, 2021, after he caused a rift with Saudi Arabia and Gulf states. AP

The Kuwaiti foreign minister visited Beirut earlier this month and presented a set of policy suggestions aimed at rebuilding confidence with the Gulf states.

The initiative's policy conditions included halting drug smuggling out of Lebanon, non-interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, and curbing Hezbollah’s proxy and military involvement in other Arab countries, most importantly in Yemen.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib visited Kuwait on Saturday to give his country’s answers to the suggestions.

Before setting off from Beirut, Mr Bouhabib made it clear that Lebanon would not disarm the Iran-funded Hezbollah group, one of 10 confidence-building measures requested.