Hail and rain batter parts of Saudi Arabia

Cold weather, light rain showers and hail hit were reported in parts of Saudi Arabia this week, sparking joy for people who rarely see precipitation.

Hafar Al Batin, located in the Eastern Province, registered rainfall on Monday, following a day of hail and heavy rain in Riyadh on Sunday. Stormy skies, rain and hail were also seen in Qurayyat, near Turaif in the Northern Borders Province.

People took to social media to rejoice and welcome the winter weather, sharing pictures and videos of hail and rain in the desert. People parked by the side of the road, enjoying the rain and collecting raindrops and hail in their hands.

“It was such a pleasant surprise,” Tala Hamdan, a Saudi national, told The National.

“We drove to the Eastern Province from Riyadh for the weekend and on our way back, it started raining suddenly. We have suffered an intense and long period of hot summer and now we are finally blessed with winter.

“I was planning to travel to London, but no longer need to. We have fantastic weather here.”

Temperatures are expected to fall across the kingdom in the coming weeks with a drop in mercury following rain and inclement weather, the National Centre of Meteorology reported.

The centre has forecasted rain for all regions of the kingdom.

Following the rain that hit the coastal region of the kingdom last week, cold winds and rain will spread to the northern and eastern regions, as well as Riyadh and Qassim, the centre said.

“After a month, we will live the coldest days of the year, which is the season of the cold blue season — in which bodies turn blue from the severity of the cold,” weather expert Dr Khaled Al Zaqaq said on Monday.