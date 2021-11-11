Ruler of Sharjah receives the president of the US Library of Congress - in pictures

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, receives the president of the US Library of Congress, Dr Carla Hayden.

Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi used the meeting to highlight Sharjah’s many libraries, which include millions of books and titles that form a cultural source and a scientific reference for readers and researchers.

The Ruler of Sharjah with Dr Hayden at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.

Dr Hayden praised Sharjah's tangible cultural effort under the leadership of Sheikh Dr Sultan through international events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair and other exhibitions and conferences..

During their meeting, the pair explored ways to enhance co-operation, support the cultural movement in Sharjah, and improve communication with cultural institutions around the world.