Kuwait Cabinet approves prisoner amnesty after Emir's call

Kuwait's Cabinet has approved draft decrees to grant amnesty to prisoners in the country.

The clearance, in an extraordinary session, came after Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah ordered legislative and executive authorities to prepare a framework last month.

The Emir must approve the draft decrees before they are finalised, Kuwait's state news agency said on Sunday.

The Emir granted amnesty to Kuwaiti prisoners, KUNA also said, without specifying the number of recipients or the charges they face.

The move follows a political stand-off between the government and opposition MPs. Forty politicians publicly appealed for the release of political prisoners and dissidents as a major condition to end the stalemate needed to pass economic reforms.

“We request your majesty to kindly approve the beginning of a comprehensive national reconciliation by pardoning Kuwaitis convicted for holding certain political opinions or positions,” MP Obaid Al Wasmi had told a press conference in October.

He cited the rapidly changing political environment in Kuwait and the region as a reason.

“This is so that these files do not linger and remain an obstacle for creating a stable environment in Kuwait's small society, which is surrounded by major challenges,” he said.