Deadly Yemen car bomb 'intended for civilians'

A terrorist explosion in Aden which killed five people, including a child, was intended for civilians, Yemen’s Supreme Security Committee has said.

Forty people were injured when an explosive-laden car detonated near the main gate of Aden International Airport.

The committee, chaired by Aden governor Ahmed Lamlas, issued a statement late last night vowing to take all measures to quickly bring those responsible to justice.

The Office of Public Health in Aden confirmed the death toll. The Ministry of Transportation in Aden said no airport staff or security personnel were harmed in the explosion.

“The airport is operating in full capacity and flights are going on according to the schedule”, Basam Al Muflehi, a ministry representative, told The National.

Earlier on Saturday night, Captain Mutalq Al Daghfali, liaison officer at Aden airport, told The National that no airport security staff were killed in the explosion.

Yemen Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed instructed the security committee to carry out a swift probe into the circumstances of the attack and tighten security to “foil any harm targeting Aden's security and stability”, state-owned Saba news reported on Sunday.

The attack was condemned by Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, Saudi state media reported.

Dr Al Hajraf said the GCC rejects terrorist acts as “incompatible with all religious principles and moral and humanitarian values” and offered condolences to the families of the victims.