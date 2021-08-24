Saudi King Salman appoints Prince Khalid to wash the Holy Kaaba

Prince Khalid Al Faisal and fellow dignitaries cleaned the inside walls of the Kaaba on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid Al Faisal, the governor of Makkah, performed the ritual of cleaning the Holy Kaaba on Monday.

King Salman announced on Sunday that Prince Khalid would perform the ceremony, which is part of a tradition set by the Prophet Mohammed.

تقرير مرئي | نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين يتشرف سمو أمير منطقة #مكة_المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل بغسل #الكعبة المشرفة.#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/JkKdbNNNFJ — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) August 23, 2021

Prince Khalid washed the interior of the Kaaba, using a cloth dipped in Zamzam water and rosewater.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid Al Faisal, the governor of Makkah, arrives to clean the Holy Kaaba.

Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, the President General of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Affairs, said the ceremony is part of the "great care" the country's leadership has for the two holy mosques.

The ceremony was subject to precautionary measures because of the pandemic.

The maintenance of the Holy Kaaba started earlier this month, under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance's Project Administration Office, in co-ordination with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and relevant government agencies, state news reported.

This is part of government efforts to preserve the Kaaba.

Prince Khalid Al Faisal performs the ceremony.

The Project Administration Office and high-ranking officials supervise all work, as per the government's directives.

The General Presidency of Haramain released pictures of tools used inside the Kaaba, including cups, perfume bottles, a copper incense burner, a piece of cloth used to clean the walls and a broom.

A gallon is used to store Zamzam water mixed with rose water to wash the interior of the Kaaba.

Special perfumes were used in the cleaning ceremony.

