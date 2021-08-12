Road to Salalah a 'nightmare' as Omanis flee floods and heatwave

Ahmed Al Sheryani, who frequently travels from his home in Al Ain to Salalah, has flown to the Omani resort town for the past three years after seeing how dangerous the roads can be. Ravindranath K / The National

From heavy downpours last month to extremely hot temperatures in August, Omanis are on edge as they look for a place to spend their summer holidays.

Flooding caused by heavy storms last month killed eight people in different parts of Oman, and destroyed properties, businesses and vehicles.

The government and private companies came up with a $12.5 million relief package to help victims.

But this month, with the mercury registering nearly 50°C, Omanis and expatriates spend most of their time in shopping malls or on the beach to cool themselves off.

“Staying indoors is not an option," Omani Mohammed Al Fraishi, 42, a construction company owner, told The National.

"We have been in the lockdown for so long. We cannot go for our summer holidays abroad in cooler weather like Europe or in the Far East.

"We are stuck here and it is getting a bit depressing to stay indoors all the time."

Omanis picnic on Jebal Ayoub, north of Salalah, Oman. The foggy monsoon season draws thousands of visitors seeking relief from high temperatures elsewhere in the GCC.

Oman has been in and out of lockdown since the start of the pandemic to control coronavirus infections.

Almost 300,000 people have caught the virus and it has killed 3,868. The current lockdown, which started on July 24, runs from 10pm to 4am for an indefinite period.

With travel abroad barred, many have decided to holiday locally at the southern resort of Salalah, just to escape the heat. But the drive there has proved perilous.

“The road trip to Salalah is a nightmare," Salem Al Marjabi, 39, an Omani secondary school teacher, told The National. "There are hundreds of cars on the road, from different cities in Oman.

"Twice we nearly collided with oncoming cars that were coming at a very high speed towards us."

She said the journey from Muscat, which usually takes eight hours, was closer to 13 hours this week.

Omani police issued a warning on Wednesday after the death of three people on their way to Salalah by road.

They said many more have been injured in road accidents as they make their way to the resort area.

Sub-tropical Salalah has mild weather during the summer, when the average temperature is about 27°C, compared with the rest of Oman, where it can soar as high as 50°C.

The popular Khareef season in Salalah attracts about 400,000 GCC tourists every summer, including 100,000 from the UAE.

The city attracts famous Arab singers such as Lebanese star Nancy Ajram, who performed there in 2019.

Other entertainment includes concerts, folk dancing, exhibitions, live performances, shopping arcades and traditional markets.

But the wealthy do not drive to Salalah. They fly to avoid the congested and sometimes fatal roads.

“There is no way I will drive to Salalah at this time of the year. It is a long drive and sometimes dangerous,” said Abdulamir Al Lawati, 52, a businessman in Muscat.

"I just take my family and board an aircraft. We arrange tours for sightseeing and rent a car there to go anywhere we want."

But cash-strapped Omanis find it cheaper to drive to the resort instead of paying the 78 rials ($202) a person for a return journey.

“We are seven of us, including five children," said Abdulrahim Al Saidi, 44, a civil servant. "It will cost us a lot of money in air fare.

"We just drive and pay a quarter of that airfare to buy petrol. The long route and the traffic is worth the risk because we simply cannot afford to fly there."

Usain Bolt's World Championships record 2007 Osaka 200m Silver 4x100m relay Silver 2009 Berlin 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2011 Daegu 100m Disqualified in final for false start 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2013 Moscow 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2015 Beijing 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

