When is World Cup 2022 final and where to watch Argentina v France in the UAE?

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will reach its conclusion this weekend and it will be a fitting end to a fantastic finals when Lionel Messi's Argentina face defending champions France in the final.

After a month of intense drama, we are down to Messi's reigning South American champions and Kylian Mbappe's Les Bleus for what should be an action-packed match in Qatar's capital.

Argentina stormed into the final after overpowering Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final, with talisman Messi leading the way once again.

Messi revealed after the last-four win that this will be his last World Cup and has rallied his troops in style following a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia at the start of the tournament.

Facing Argentina are France, who are looking to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy. Kylian Mbappe has been as impressive as Messi, with both leading the charge to win the Golden Boot award for top scorer at the tournament with five goals.

Didier Deschamps's team ended Morocco's dream run in the semi-final and will now look to maintain their grip on the famous trophy.

Fixture

Argentina v France World Cup 2022 final will be held on Sunday, December 18, from 7pm UAE time (6pm local time).

Where will the match be held?

The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium. The iconic stadium has a capacity of a little under 90,000 and will be full to the brim for the final.

Players to watch

It has been said this World Cup is already of Messi. It will be a golden chance for the Paris Saint-Germain star to emulate the late great Diego Maradona.

It is 36 years since Maradona handed Argentina their second and most recent World Cup triumph in Mexico. And now Messi, at the age of 35, will have one last chance to lift the trophy that escaped him in 2014, when Argentina were defeated by Germany in Brazil.

Helping Messi in his quest will be up-and-coming star Julian Alvarez. The Manchester City player arrived in Qatar with three goals to his name and behind Lautaro Martinez in the pecking order to play alongside Messi.

After Argentina's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opener, the team shook things up and when Alvarez, 22, got his first start of the tournament against Poland, he grabbed the opportunity by scoring in the 2-0 win.

He added another in the 2-1 win over Australia and on Tuesday became the youngest player to score two in a World Cup semi-final or final match since 17-year-old Pele in 1958.

At the other side of the pitch will be Mbappe, who had a hand in both French goals against Morocco on Wednesday and is in peak form.

Also, watch out for France's Antoine Griezmann who has been a key player in their bid to retain the trophy. Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference against Morocco but it was Griezmann's graft and guile at both ends of the pitch that caught the eye.

The Atletico Madrid forward has not scored in Qatar but the rest of his game has been at the highest level throughout the tournament.

How to watch final in UAE?

The World Cup 2022 final will shown live on beIN Sports. If you want to watch the title match in a unique setting, there are a number of options.

In Abu Dhabi, fans can head to Emirates Palace's dedicated fan zone at Oriental Cafe. Or enjoy the final at Abu Dhabi fan zone at Yas Links. Maybe try the ambience of VOX Cinemas. There is something for every taste bud.

Dubai has many great facilities as well from where to watch the final. Fans can catch all the action at Expo City Dubai's Fan City, or JBR Football Village, or any of the numerous options available.