What time is France v Morocco and how to watch World Cup semi-final in UAE?

It's a clash very few would have predicted at the beginning of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. But now that it is here, the world can't wait for France v Morocco in a mouth-watering semi-final showdown.

Didier Deschamps's defending champions and title favourites face African history-makers Morocco in what is expected to be one of the most watched games of the finals.

France defeated England on Saturday to book their place in the last-four and are looking to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy. However, they have to first overcome fierce resistance from the surprise package of the tournament Morocco – the first African nation to reach this far.

After finishing top of a group that also included Croatia, Belgium and Canada, Morocco then beat Spain and Portugal to reach the semi-finals.

That has led to a huge outpouring of support from across the Arab world and Africa.

The African side's defence has been watertight, conceding only once – an own goal against Canada – in their five matches so far. That fighting mentality has won Morocco many fans.

“We are now becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent and money then you can succeed,” said manager Walid Regragui.

“We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”

France striker Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring their second goal in the 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win against England at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022. Getty

Fixture

France v Morocco World Cup 2022 semi-final takes place on Wednesday, December 14, from 11pm UAE time (10pm local time).

Where will the match take place?

The semi-final will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium. The tent-shaped venue has a capacity of over 60,000 and is set to dominated by Morocco supporters.

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe has arguably been the player of the tournament. Morocco's defence is set for their toughest test, up against the tournament's leading scorer Mbappe (five goals) and Olivier Giroud (four) plus Antoine Griezmann, who was in great form in their quarter-final win over England.

Their opponents will rely on Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech for their top-level experience. Also, Dutch-born Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a powerful midfield enforcer and should pose the French problems.

How to watch semi-final in UAE?

The World Cup 2022 is being shown live on beIN Sports. For those who want to enjoy the game in a different ambeience, there are a number of other options.

In Abu Dhabi, fans can head to VOX Cinemas to watch the game live. Also, there is the Abu Dhabi fan zone at Yas Links and the Emirates Palace fan zone - just a few of many great settings.

Dubai fans too are spoilt for choice. You can enjoy the game game from the comforts of Expo City fan zone, JBR Football Village, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, and similar such venues.