Morocco stars celebrate on the pitch with their closest relatives and biggest fans

Morocco’s star players have been celebrating the team’s spectacular World Cup wins with some of their biggest fans.

The mothers and sons of players have been on the pitch for the after-game party, joining in the cheers and taking in the love of the fans who have filled the Qatar stadiums.

They have upturned expectations with their march to the World Cup semi-finals and they’re enjoying the rewards.

They beat Portugal and Spain in the knock out games, and beat Belgium to send them home early in the group stage. The only team they have not beaten is Croatia and that was a draw.

After the Portugal match on Saturday, Sofiane Boufal celebrated with his mother. Head coach Walid Regragui also found his mother Fatima in the crowd.

Achraf Hakimi was seen dancing with defender Romain Ghanem Saiss and his son.

Yassine Bounou, named man of the match on Saturday, played with his son, who got to wore his huge goalkeeper gloves.

The team's families have been allowed to stay close and it lets the players feel the love which in many cases led to them choosing to play for Morocco.

In the group stage, a photograph of Hakimi, 24, kissing his mother in the stands after their 2-0 group stage win over Belgium made waves on social media.

As well as Hakimi, several other players were born elsewhere but opted for the North African nation.

“For me, my mum is the most important thing in my life,” an elated Sofiane Boufal — born in Paris — said after beating Spain.

“Of course (she was crying), the emotions in this game make you crazy. The support of your family is the most important thing.”

They were there again on Saturday to see the defeat of Portugal that sets up a semi-final against France. After that, it would be Argentina or Croatia in the final.