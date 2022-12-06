Morocco v Spain ratings: Bono 9, Hakimi 9; Rodri 8, Torres 5

Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday after a goalless draw.

Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid and previously played for Real Madrid, converted the deciding penalty in the shootout. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech, who returned to the national team after a dispute with the previous coach, also scored for Morocco.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon said: “We were unable to score, so no matter how much we say that we deserved to win for the chances we created and for playing more in their area, it is not going to change anything.

“The only thing left for us is to accept that we have been eliminated."