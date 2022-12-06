LIVE BLOG
Image for World Cup live: all the action from day 17

World Cup live: all the action from day 17

Morocco take on Spain today ahead of Portugal-Switzerland clash

Morocco take on Spain today ahead of Portugal-Switzerland clash

LIVE BLOG
LIVE UPDATES
MATCHES
TABLES
ROUTE TO FINAL
VIDEOS
PICTURES
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
GROUP E
GROUP F
GROUP G
GROUP H
All matches are in Qatar time (-1 UAE, +3 GMT)
All matches are in Qatar time (-1 UAE, +3 GMT)
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: December 06, 2022, 8:12 AM
MATCHES
PICTURES
VIDEO