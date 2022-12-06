World Cup live: all the action from day 17

<h2><strong>Bento steps down as South Korea coach following World Cup exit</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2022/12/6/a3778d7b-42ac-45fa-ae50-ef76d2cd4017.jpg" /><figcaption>South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento, left, comforts Hwang In-beom following a World Cup loss to Brazil. EPA</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><div><p>Paulo Bento announced that he is standing down as coach of South Korea following their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/05/neymar-among-the-goals-as-brazil-thrash-south-korea-at-world-cup/">4-1 World Cup last-16 defeat by Brazi</a>l on Monday but said the decision had been made months ago and was not impacted by anything that happened in Qatar.</p><p>"From now on we just have to think about the future and it will not be with the national team of the Korean Republic," he said at the post-match press conference.</p><p>"I've just announced it to the players and president, it was a decision set in stone in September and I thanked them for everything they've done. I'm proud to have been their manager for more than four years. Now I'm going to rest and see what happens next."</p><p>Bento said he was immensely pleased to have worked with a Korean side who reached the knockout stage for only the third time and particularly pleased with how they did it.</p><p>"Brazil deserved to win and of course I'm sad for the result but it has been extraordinary what has happened with Korean football over the last four years," said the former Portugal midfielder whose last international appearance as a player came in a defeat by Korea at the 2002 World Cup.</p><p>"We were very bold in how we approached the game today - even though we were low on energy we were loyal to our style to the end and I was very proud of that."</p><p>- <em>AFP</em></p></div>