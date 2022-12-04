World Cup live: all the action from day 15

<h1><strong>Netherlands 'improving every game'</strong></h1><div><p>The Netherlands are growing in confidence at the World Cup and getting better with every game, forward Cody Gakpo said after they put some underwhelming group-stage performances behind them to beat the US and ease into the quarter-finals.</p><p>The Dutch secured a last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory which was set up by a wonderful opening goal, finished by Memphis Depay after a 20-pass move.</p><p>"We're growing in the tournament, we're improving every game and this was another step," said Gakpo, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League after the tournament.</p><p>"We have a great team spirit, we really fought for each other today, together. The spirit is really good."</p><p><em>- AFP</em></p></div><div>\n<div class="csptesti1670144665018603421" style="display: none;"></div></div>