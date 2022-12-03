World Cup live: Build-up to first round of knockout matches

<div><h2><strong>Which teams have qualified for the last 16 and when are the matches?</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2022/12/3/2a58b8cb-6f72-48c2-a94f-dc7c02606884.jpeg" />\n<figcaption>South Korea's players celebrate after finding out they had qualified for the last-16 ahead of Uruguay. AP</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><div><em>Ajit Vijaykumar</em> reports:</div><div><p>The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/" target="_blank">2022 Fifa World Cup</a> group stage is over and the focus is now firmly fixed on the knockout stages.</p><p>After 48 matches filled with drama, heroics and heartbreak, 16 teams remain to fight it out for the trophy over the next couple of weeks.</p><p>While the focus will be on the teams who will be in action over the next fortnight, spare a thought for the teams that were expected to go all the way but stumbled at the first hurdle.</p><p>A lot was expected from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/01/germany-crash-out-of-world-cup-despite-victory-over-costa-rica/" target="_blank">Germany</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/02/tearful-roberto-martinez-steps-down-as-belgium-boss-following-world-cup-exit/" target="_blank">Belgium</a>, but they failed to get going despite excellent pedigree in an experienced squad. On the other hand, unheralded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/02/morocco-capable-of-great-things-after-world-cup-advance-says-regragui/" target="_blank">Morocco topped their group</a> to storm into the last 16.</p><h3><b>World Cup 2022 last 16 fixtures</b></h3><p><b>Saturday, December 3</b></p><p>Netherlands v United States - 7pm UAE time (6pm local), Khalifa International Stadium</p><p>Argentina v Australia - 11pm (10pm local), Ahmad bin Ali Stadium</p><p><b>Sunday, December 4</b></p><p>France v Poland - 7pm, Al Thumama Stadium</p><p>England v Senegal - 11pm, Al Bayt Stadium</p><p><b>Monday, December 5</b></p><p>Japan v Croatia - 7 pm, Al Janoub Stadium</p><p>Brazil v South Korea - 11pm, Stadium 974</p><p><b>Tuesday, December 6</b></p><p>Morocco v Spain - 7pm, Education City Stadium</p><p>Portugal v Switzerland - 11pm, Lusail Stadium</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/03/which-teams-have-qualified-for-world-cup-2022-last-16-and-when-are-the-matches/"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p></div></div>