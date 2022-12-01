World Cup live: Build-up to final matches in Group E and F

<div><h2><strong>World Cup day 11 summary</strong></h2><p>Another four teams progressed to the knockout stages with the conclusion of the final matches in Group C and D.</p><p>Argentina eased through to the last 16 with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/30/argentina-ease-through-to-last-16-despite-lionel-messis-penalty-lapse/">2-0 victory over Poland</a> and finished top of Group C. The South Americans set up a knockout clash with Australia, while Poland also scraped through on goal difference.</p><div><p>Saudi Arabia's World Cup journey came to an end as they were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/30/mexico-end-saudi-arabias-world-cup-dream-but-still-exit-tournament/">beaten 2-1 by Mexico</a>. Despite the victory, the Central Americans also exited the tournament as Poland snatched the group's runner-up slot.</p><p>In Group D, Australia reached the knockout stage for first time in 16 years after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/30/mathew-leckie-scores-winner-against-denmark-to-earn-australia-spot-in-world-cup-last-16/">beating Denmark 1-0</a> at the Al Janoub Stadium.</p><p>In the group's other match, Wahbi Khazri’s superb solo goal secured Tunisia a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/30/tunisias-heroes-pull-of-historic-win-over-holders-france-but-suffer-world-cup-heartbreak/">famous victory against reigning champions France</a> but Australia’s win against Denmark meant they still made a heart-breaking World Cup exit.</p><p><strong>Thursday's games (Qatar time):</strong></p><p><strong>Group E:</strong><br />Costa Rica v Germany (10pm)<br />Japan v Spain (10pm)</p><p><strong>Group F:</strong><br />Canada v Morocco (6pm)<br />Croatia v Belgium (6pm)</p></div></div>