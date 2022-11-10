USA 2022 World Cup squad: Pulisic and McKennie lead 'revenge tour' at Qatar 2022

Christian Pulisic headlines a young USA World Cup squad headed to Qatar determined to show they belong on football's biggest stage after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie made the cut despite lingering concerns over a thigh injury, along with goalkeeper Matt Turner, Lille forward Tim Weah and Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin.

"This is the revenge tour, if you want to call it that," said Yedlin.

Little has gone as hoped for the Americans ahead of their World Cup opener against Wales on November 21, as injuries have plagued their squad while talisman Pulisic has seen his playing time at Premier league side Chelsea limited.

They failed to record a shot on goal in their penultimate warm-up match, a 2-0 defeat by Japan in September. Days later, the far lower-ranked Saudi Arabia held them to a 0-0 draw.

"It’s a little bit underrated how this young group has developed, how this programme has developed," head coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters. "We virtually started with a new player pool [in] 2018 and now we're back at the World Cup.

"And I think the final determination on this group - and I've said this before - will be at the World Cup."

Pulisic is the charismatic face of a nation eager to drum up enthusiasm for the sport among fans more interested in baseball and basketball four years from when the United States host the tournament along with Canada and Mexico.

But there was no lack of vigor among the American fans on Wednesday, where VIPs packed into a trendy Brooklyn concert hall for the squad announcement.

It is the second-youngest men's team the United States have sent to a World Cup, with an average age of 25 years, 175 days.

"We have a lot of good experience with each other," Fulham defender Antonee Robinson told reporters. "The only thing I see is hunger, determination, intensity, energy."

Two notable snubs were forward Ricardo Pepi, who has scored five goals in the last seven games with FC Groningen, and Middlesbrough keeper Zack Steffen, whom analysts had widely expected to vie with Turner for the starting job in goal.

Berhalter told reporters he was leaning toward Turner to start after receiving encouraging reports from club Arsenal on his recovery from a minor groin injury.

The USA also face England and Iran in Group B.

Matt Turner of Arsena. Getty Images

USA squad:

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders:

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forwards:

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)