Qatar World Cup 2022 organisers add third cruise ship to accommodate fans

A third cruise ship is being hired to accommodate the huge number of fans expected to descend on Qatar during the World Cup 2022.

Two cruise ships, which are set to reach Doha Port on November 10 and 14, were originally scheduled to provide beds for some of the 1.5 million visitors expected to head to Doha for the tournament.

With the addition of the MSC Opera to the line-up it, more than a thousand extra cabins will open up, The Associated Press reported.

Earlier this week, World Cup organisers in Qatar announced that the rule dictating that only fans with a ticket to see a match would be allowed to enter the country was being modified.

Each ticket holder can now bring up to three people with them for the general experience.

The announcement of the third cruise ship was made by Geneva-based MSC Cruises on Monday, six weeks before the biggest football tournament in the world kicks off, with hosts taking on Ecuador on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium.

The 1,075-cabin MSC Opera will be available from November 19 to December 19.

Prices for the Opera were posted on the MSC website on Monday, with a two-night minimum stay starting at QR 1710 ($469) per person per night during the group stage.

As half of the teams depart later in the tournament, the cost of staying on board the cruise ships decreases. The cheapest rooms on MSC Opera cost QR 1310 during the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, and QR 800 during the final week, AP reported.

Both cruise ships, with a combined capacity of 4,000 rooms, can accommodate up to 9,400 people. The cruise ship hotels will offer a variety of cabin options, from traditional and ocean-view cabins to balcony cabins and luxurious suites.

The flagship MSC World Europa will have its naming ceremony right before the World Cup begins in November.