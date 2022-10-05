Qatar reveals World Cup 2022 security uniforms

Traffic officers will wear yellow, explosive experts black and green, and field stewards teal

The National
Oct 05, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The uniforms for Qatar's World Cup security force have been revealed by the country's Safety and Security Operations Committee.

At a ceremony attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, uniforms to be worn by 11 types of security personnel, including stewards, explosives detection teams and riot officers, were displayed. Security vehicles were also on show.

Traffic officers will wear yellow, explosive experts have black trousers and green shirts, and field stewards teal jackets. Other uniforms are mostly black, tailored for men and women.

Lt Col Fahad Al Subaie, president of the SSOC's training and rehabilitation unit, said a specially formed Qatari committee produced "an exceptional and unprecedented" uniform, designed to stand out but keep the identity of security professionals.

"There was consideration to find a comfortable fabric for the security forces in consideration of the climate," he said.

World Cup security teams will be staffed by people from various backgrounds. In July, The National reported that ex-Jordanian soldiers were being offered roles at the tournament.

CCTV from all eight stadiums for the cup, which begins on November 20, will be monitored at a central command centre.

Updated: October 05, 2022, 7:10 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL