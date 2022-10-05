Qatar reveals World Cup 2022 security uniforms

The uniforms for Qatar's World Cup security force have been revealed by the country's Safety and Security Operations Committee.

At a ceremony attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, uniforms to be worn by 11 types of security personnel, including stewards, explosives detection teams and riot officers, were displayed. Security vehicles were also on show.

Traffic officers will wear yellow, explosive experts have black trousers and green shirts, and field stewards teal jackets. Other uniforms are mostly black, tailored for men and women.

Lt Col Fahad Al Subaie, president of the SSOC's training and rehabilitation unit, said a specially formed Qatari committee produced "an exceptional and unprecedented" uniform, designed to stand out but keep the identity of security professionals.

"There was consideration to find a comfortable fabric for the security forces in consideration of the climate," he said.

HE Sheikh @KBKAlThani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the inauguration of the official uniform for the Security Committee units for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️, which was held at the building of the Ministry of Interior. pic.twitter.com/XxMOBKOGZt — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) October 2, 2022

World Cup security teams will be staffed by people from various backgrounds. In July, The National reported that ex-Jordanian soldiers were being offered roles at the tournament.

CCTV from all eight stadiums for the cup, which begins on November 20, will be monitored at a central command centre.