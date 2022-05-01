Study shows new Omicron sub-variants can dodge immunity from past infection

World Health Organisation added the two latest strains to its list of monitoring in April

A new study has found that Omicron sub-variants are less able to thrive in the blood of vaccinated people. REUTERS / Sumaya Hisham / File Photo
The National
May 01, 2022

Two new sub-lineages of the Omicron Covid-19 variant can effectively dodge antibodies from earlier infection to trigger a new wave, scientists have discovered.

Researchers from multiple institutions examined the behaviours of Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages ― which the World Health Organisation last month added to its monitoring list.

Blood samples were taken from 39 participants who had previously been infected by Omicron. Fifteen were vaccinated — eight with Pfizer's shot; seven with Johnson and Johnson’s — while the other 24 were not.

Read more
-Woman's two Covid-19 infections in 21 days highlight need for vigilance

The study found that the sublineages are less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against the virus.

"The vaccinated group showed about a five-fold higher neutralisation capacity ... and should be better protected," said the study, a pre-print version of which was released at the weekend.

In the unvaccinated samples, there was an almost eight-fold decrease in antibody production when exposed to BA.4 and BA.5, compared with the original BA.1 Omicron lineage. Blood from the vaccinated people showed a three-fold decrease.

South Africa may be entering a fifth Covid wave earlier than expected, officials and scientists said on Friday. They said the sub-variants of Omicron appear to be driving infection numbers upwards.

Only about 30 per cent of South Africa's population of 60 million is fully vaccinated.

"Based on neutralisation escape, BA.4 and BA.5 have potential to result in a new infection wave," the study said.

Updated: May 01, 2022, 10:12 AM
CovidCovid 19 VaccineVaccinationsSouth Africa
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Will your child need a PCR test to return to UAE schools after Eid break?
An image that illustrates this article Covid deaths 80% lower in communities with high vaccination coverage
An image that illustrates this article Dr Fauci claims US is 'out of the pandemic phase'Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE records 212 new Covid-19 casesStory gallery icon