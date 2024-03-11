UAE weather: Alert issued due to thick fog in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Motorists were urged to be vigilant after thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE on Monday morning.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 80kph on routes across the capital amid worsening visibility on the roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned that the dangerous conditions were expected until about 10am.

The weather centre said the dense fog could reduce visibility to less than a kilometre in some areas.

Foggy conditions were reported in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah on Monday morning.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to “exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog”.

The force said drivers should abide by speed limits posted on electronic road signs.

Authorities sent an alert to mobile phones shortly after 6am urging drivers to adhere to temporary speed limits and to take care.

Speed limits were reduced as part of efforts to encourage motorists to adapt to hazardous weather and abide by traffic rules to ensure road safety.

Motorists who fail to follow the revised speed limits face financial penalties.

The foggy weather comes after heavy rain and thunder across much of the UAE on Saturday, which caused major disruption on the roads and forced flight diversions and delays.

How does the 80kph speed cap work?

Abu Dhabi Police started to enforce an 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – in April 2019.

The activation of temporary speed limits is posted on electronic signboards on roads and announced on social media to alert drivers.

The proposals were introduced months after Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport's traffic safety committee agreed on a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather.

