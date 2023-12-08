Dubai sets out plans for 50 per cent emissions cut by 2030

Dubai has announced plans to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy set out the initiative on Friday to coincide with the Cop28 climate change conference.

"Dubai is committed to co-operating with cities around the world keen on sustainability and positive and impactful climate action, to contribute to reducing emissions and achieving the targets of the Paris climate agreement to address the causes of global warming," said Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai.

"Today's announcement on Dubai doubling the reduction of carbon emissions to 50 per cent by 2030 reflects the emirate's full commitment to a sustainable future locally and globally, especially as this announcement coincides with Expo City Dubai's hosting of Cop28."

The announcement is also in line with efforts to become carbon neutral by 2050, said Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

"The council assessed carbon emissions for the coming years with the participation of Dubai stakeholders to reach the required measures to limit the increase in emissions and then draw a road map to reach carbon neutrality goals by 2050," he said.

In 2021, the UAE unveiled its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, a Dh600 billion ($163.37 billion) plan to invest in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades.

It was the first Gulf country to commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“With the signing of the UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter, we are working hard to realise the country’s goals towards achieving net zero by 2050, and we are committed to moving forward in taking the necessary measures to contribute to global climate action in order to ensure a more sustainable future," Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said in March.