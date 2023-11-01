A King's Speech: Charles's passionate advocacy for climate action at Cop meetings

King Charles has passionately advocated for urgent global action against climate change at three UN-backed Cop meetings stretching as far back as 2009.

The British monarch has spoken to delegates about the need for a strong sense of responsibility, urging world leaders to act decisively to safeguard the future of our planet and ensure a liveable environment for generations yet unborn.

King Charles will travel to Dubai to attend a reception on November 30 to launch the inaugural Cop28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.

The two-day event runs parallel with the summit and is being hosted by the Cop28 Presidency in partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by the King.

He will then deliver a keynote address at the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 on December 1, officials announced on Wednesday.

His trip to Cop28 in Dubai marks a chance to revisit the top messages he has conveyed at previous summits.

Cop26 in Glasgow

The then Prince of Wales used his platform at Cop26 in Glasgow to amplify the urgency of global co-operation and decisive action.

He said: “We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector,” underscoring the imperative need for an orchestrated, large-scale response in the battle against climate change.

He urged: “With trillions at its disposal – far beyond global GDP and, with the greatest respect, beyond even the governments of the world's leaders – it offers the only real prospect of achieving fundamental economic transition,” highlighting the pivotal role of private sector capital in spearheading substantial change.

Cop21 in Paris

In Paris at Cop21, Charles's words resonated with empathy and a call for urgent action.

His address focused on the magnitude of the responsibility shouldered by the global leaders attending: “Rarely in human history have so many people around the world placed their trust in so few.”

In a compelling appeal, he underscored the urgent necessity of action: “On an increasingly crowded planet, humanity faces many threats – but none is greater than climate change.”

He urged the world to think of the next generation “because none of us has the right to assume that for our today they should give up their tomorrow. It magnifies every hazard and tension of our existence.”

He emphasised the immediate need for action to deter catastrophic outcomes: “We must act now.”

Cop15 in Copenhagen

At Cop15 in Copenhagen, Charles voiced a passionate plea for the global community to undertake determined and united actions against the looming crisis of climate change.

“We have the knowledge, and we know what to do,” he said.

He emphasised the interconnectedness of humanity with nature, stating: “The future of mankind can be assured only if we rediscover ways in which to live as a part of nature, not apart from her.”

His speech conveyed a strong sense of urgency, underscoring the critical need for transformative action and collaboration in the face of the escalating climate crisis.

He highlighted the indispensable role of sound knowledge and decisive action in navigating the pathways towards sustainable futures and combating the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change.