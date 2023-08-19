WHO chief thanks UAE's Cop28 organisers for dedicating day to discussing health

The World Health Organisation director-general has praised the organisers of the Cop28 climate summit for giving a day over to discussing health issues.

The global summit opens on November 30 at Dubai’s Expo City, with December 1 and 2 allocated for world leaders to outline their plans for climate action.

The fourth day, December 3, wil, consider health issues in depth. It is the first Cop summit to feature discussions on the relationship between climate change and health. A second theme of the day will be relief, recovery and peace.

Writing on social media, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the organisers for prominently including health on the agenda.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis. I very much appreciate the leadership of the UAE in dedicating one day of Cop28to health,” he said.

“Pleased to discuss how to make the most of it with Dr Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs.”

Last month, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate, said the summit will be based around four pillars – fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing the climate finance, focusing on people and making inclusivity a hallmark of the summit in Dubai.

It will see the world complete a first-ever “global stocktake” of progress in limiting climate change.

Dr Al Jaber called on countries to update emissions plans by September to ensure they were aligned with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C – a target he said was the “north star” of his plan for Cop28.