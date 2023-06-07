Cop28 President-designate meets EU leaders for climate summit talks

Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber was in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the November gathering with Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU Commission President welcomed the opportunity to take stock of progress towards meeting the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Senior leaders at the talks included Frans Timmermans, the EC's Vice President, and Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs. The two sides committed to work together to facilitate the highest possible ambition at this year's Cop28 conference, and agreed on the importance of elements that could frame an ambitious Cop28 outcome. A tweet from the office of the Cop28 committee said the EU would support the summit priorities.

Dr Al Jaber was joined by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE to the European Union.

The commission said both sides would urge all delegations to align their national efforts with the shared commitment to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. This would maintain the promises made at Cop26 in Glasgow and Cop27 in Sharm El Sheikh.

Completion of the first Global Stocktake must help set out pathways to achieve emissions reductions, enhanced resilience and finance flows that are aligned with climate neutrality objectives and low-emission climate-resilient development, it said.

#COP28UAE President-Designate #DrSultanAlJaber met with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen, in Brussels today. They discussed #COP28 agenda priorities and ambitions, as well as collaboration on multilateral initiatives for successful climate outcomes. pic.twitter.com/EqhehjPIC8 — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) June 7, 2023

Other priorities included the scaling up of renewables, enhanced progress on adaptation to climate change threats, making funding arrangements to address loss and damage operational plus ensuring the $100 billion delivery plan meets the 2023 deadline.

Ms von der Leyen said afterwards that she had enjoyed a “good meeting” with Dr Al Jaber.

“In Dubai we will take stock of progress on the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5°C. We need global targets on renewable energy and efficiency to cut emissions,” she said.