UAE launches University Climate Network to stimulate youth participation in Cop28

Representatives from 12 UAE universities and higher education institutions have launched the University Climate Network, aimed at encouraging young people's participation in Cop28 at the end of this year.

The network, chaired by New York University Abu Dhabi, includes Khalifa University, Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, and the American University of Sharjah.

It aims to promote the principle of inclusion in the conference work system in a way that stimulates the participation of young people to prepare them to lead climate action.

In a statement, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and special representative of Cop28, said: “The University Climate Network will support the UAE’s goal of promoting youth participation in the Cop28 Conference of the Parties and will mobilise young people through meaningful dialogue to support the agenda of the conference chairmanship team.”

“This initiative comes to reflect the role of universities as incubators for future generations that nurture innovation and provide platforms to raise the voices of young people, allowing them to express their views and contribute to discussions of shaping policies that are most relevant to their needs,” he added.

Dr Mariet Westermann, vice chancellor of New York University Abu Dhabi, expressed her excitement about the University Climate Network.

“We are proud to chair this important initiative and collaborate with prestigious higher education institutions in the UAE,” she said.

“The network will play a vital role in encouraging youth participation in the Cop28 Conference of the Parties, and supporting the leadership’s vision for the UAE to become a global hub for climate action.”

The University Climate Network’s activities will begin with the “Ramadan Dialogues” series, which includes a number of seminars in which various educational institutions host prominent speakers in the field of climate and related topics, such as climate diplomacy, the hydrogen economy, modern urban life in Gulf countries, and the importance of Cop28.

“This is an important initiative that reflects the role of universities in shaping the future of the country,” said Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice president of Khalifa University.

“The University Climate Network will create a platform for youths to discuss and contribute their ideas and views on climate action, which will ultimately help shape the country’s policies and strategies for a sustainable future.”

Cop28 will be held from November 30 to December 12, at Expo City Dubai, and is expected to be attended by about 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, representatives of the private sector and climate experts.