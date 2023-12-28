Three luxury Dubai hotels to be rebranded after ADNH joins forces with Marriott

Three luxury hotels in Dubai, including The Address Dubai Marina and two in Downtown Dubai, will be rebranded after Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) joined forces with hospitality company Marriott International.

Per the agreement, from January 1, the hotels will be rebranded as JW Marriott Hotel Marina (from The Address Dubai Marina), Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection (from Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel), and The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection (previously Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel).

As part of the rebranding process, each property will be revamped, ADNH said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Vida Downtown Dubai will be rebranded to Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection. Photo: Vida Hotels & Resorts

The deal is in line with the company's “overall strategy and the evolving dynamics of [its] business model”, said Khalid Anib, ADNH’s chief executive.

“The JW Marriott and Autograph Collection brands are exciting additions to our diverse and prestigious portfolio.”

Founded in 1976 as a hotel owner and asset manager, ADNH has expected into a hospitality group that includes hotels, restaurants, destination management services, catering and transport services.

Read More Marriott expects double-digit growth in Middle East

Under its hotels division, it owns brands including The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal and Park Hyatt Hotel and Villas Abu Dhabi.

“The UAE is our largest market in the Middle East,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, which currently has a portfolio of more than 50 properties in Dubai.

“These deals reflect our conversion friendly strategy, and our teams are committed to efficiently transitioning the three properties … we are excited to further expand our footprint in Dubai.”

Maryland-headquartered Marriott has a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories.

In November last year, it revealed plans to open four new hotels in the UAE over the next three years.

As part of an agreement with the Emirates’ RDK Tourism Investment, Marriott said it will expand its footprint in the UAE by more than 700 rooms, across its Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Executive Apartments and Autograph Collection Hotels brands.