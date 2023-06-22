Abu Dhabi aims to boost tourism's contribution to GDP to 12% by 2030, official says

Industry currently contributes 5% of the emirate's economic output, Department of Culture and Tourism undersecretary says

Deena Kamel
Jun 22, 2023
Abu Dhabi plans to increase the tourism sector's contribution to its gross domestic product to 12 per cent by 2030, up from 5 per cent currently, as it continues to promote the emirate as a travel and culture destination.

The UAE capital is also intensifying its promotion and marketing campaigns to attract 24 million visitors this year, up from 18 million last year, Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary of the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, said on Thursday.

Updated: June 22, 2023, 9:37 AM
Abu DhabiTourismEconomy
