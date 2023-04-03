Abu Dhabi starts fund to boost business tourism in the emirate

Abu Dhabi has launched a new fund aimed at further increasing corporate events and incentive travel in the emirate, as the UAE capital seeks to expand business tourism.

The fund will leverage public-private partnerships to boost business-to-business events, providing financial support and incentives to event organisers, agencies and companies to host their meetings in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Monday.

Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), signed an initial agreement with Adnec Group, owner and operator of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, to jointly form the fund.

The partnership is “a tremendous step in further solidifying our position as a leading global destination for business events of all kinds”, said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general tourism sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Together we can create the ultimate destination package that showcases the best of the emirate and attracts ever greater numbers of large-scale and high-profile events to Abu Dhabi.”

More to follow …