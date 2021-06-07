Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Farms secures $10m in new funding

Ryan Lefers, co-founder and chief executive of Red Sea Farms along with Mark Tester. Courtesy Red Sea Farms

Agricultural technology company Red Sea Farms secured $10 million to develop commercial farming using salt water sources to help improve food security in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The latest funding round was led by a group of Saudi and UAE investors including Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed, the non-profit foundation Future Investment Initiative Institute and King Abdullah University for Science & Technology (Kaust), the company said on Monday.

UAE-based venture capital group Global Ventures is also providing new investment.

“The investment from our new partners will help us improve global food security while reducing the carbon and fresh-water footprint,” Red Sea Farms’ chief executive Ryan Lefers said.

The company, set up in 2018 by Mr Lefers along with Mark Tester and Derya Baran, aims to reduce the use of fresh water in farming by 85 to 90 per cent. It is based at Kaust in Thuwal, 60 miles north of Jeddah.

“The Red Sea Farms investment reflects our decade-long commitment to the Saudi start-up sector, where Wa’ed has deployed more than $100m in venture capital investments and loans to more than 100 entrepreneurs,” Wassim Basrawi, the managing director of Aramco venture Wa’ed, said.

“Red Sea Farms is a good example of a game-changing start-up whose innovations not only can transform markets but improve life for everyone in the kingdom.”

Food security has been made a priority for many Gulf nations in recent years, even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted global supply chains. GCC states currently import as much as 90 per cent of the food they consume, according to Chatham House.

“Our investment in Red Sea Farms is an expression of FII-Institute’s mission to support initiatives and projects which will have a positive impact on humanity,” Richard Attias, the FII Institute’s chief executive, said. The investment is FII Institute’s first in the AgTech sector.

Red Sea Farms is initially using its technology to grow and sell tomatoes in Saudi Arabia, but ultimately plans to sell entire growing systems to buyers around the world.

In 2019, the company received a $1.9m investment from the Kaust Innovation Fund and Riyadh-based Research Products Development Company.

Other governments in the region are also supporting companies developing AgTech. Last year, Abu Dhabi said it will offer more than Dh110m ($30m) in financial incentives to companies in the sector looking to set up operations in the emirate as part of its Dh50 billion Ghadan 21 accelerator initiative.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Match info Premier League Manchester United 2 (Martial 30', Lingard 69')

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

AGL AWARDS Golden Ball - best Emirati player: Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

The Limehouse Golem

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

