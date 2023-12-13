Tesla recalling 2 million vehicles in US over Autopilot concerns

Tesla is recalling nearly every vehicle it has sold in the US because of safety concerns over its Autopilot feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall notice that Tesla's Autosteer feature “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse”.

“In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognise when Autosteer is cancelled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash,” the letter reads.

The recall includes the 2017-2023 Model 3, 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X and the 2020-2023 Model Y.

Altogether, more than two million Tesla vehicles are being recalled.

Tesla's Autopilot feature allows its vehicles to automatically drive within their lane and can assist drivers in changing lanes. Autopilot also features Autosteer, which allows the vehicle to maintain a set speed within the lane.

Tesla will release an over-the-air software update, the NHTSA said.

The update will make visual alerts more prominent, make it easier for drivers to turn Autosteer on and off, and undergo additional checks on the feature, Reuters reported.

The NHTSA began its investigation into Tesla in 2011 in which it proved 11 accidents involving the Autosteer feature.