Tesla to begin delivering Cybertruck four years after debut

Tesla on Thursday will begin its first deliveries of the Cybertruck, four years after the futuristic vehicle first made its debut.

The event will be live-streamed from Tesla's gigafactory in Austin, Texas, at 3pm ET, when the price of the Cybertruck will also be announced. In 2019, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said it would cost $39,990.

Although deliveries have not been made since the announcement, that has not stopped customers from reserving their Cybertruck with a $100 deposit. Mr Musk said in a conference call last month that more than one million people have reserved the vehicle.

During the call, Mr Musk also said he wants to “temper expectations” on the vehicle's production. The company expects to begin producing 250,000 Cybertrucks “sometime in 2025".

The Cybertruck seats six passengers and features a 43cm touchscreen navigation centre. The vehicle can also reach about 100kph in less than three seconds, Tesla said.

With a “nearly impenetrable exoskeleton” made of stainless steel alloy, the Cybertruck is a significant departure from the sleek Model X and Model S Tesla currently produces.

Mr Musk said Tesla could “build a normal-looking truck” if people did not like the current design, Reuters reported.

He added that it would take 12 to 18 months for the vehicle to become a “significant positive cash flow contributor”.

It has been beset by delays since it first made its debut in 2019, when Mr Musk accidentally shattered the car window during a demonstration. It has faced engineering challenges and supply chain disruptions.

“Often, people do not understand what is truly hard. That's why I say prototypes are easy. Production is hard. People think it's the idea or you make a prototype,” Mr Musk said during the conference call.