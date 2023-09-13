iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: UAE price, release date and features of new Apple flagships

Apple has launched its latest iPhone, so expect its loyal customers to start figuring out how and when to get their hands on their new devices.

The iPhone 15 line-up was announced on Tuesday at the company's Wonderlust event, with the biggest shift being the transition to using USB-C ports.

Here is a handy guide on the iPhone 15's availability for Apple users in the UAE – and even for those who may want to make the switch.

Which iPhone models were launched?

As expected, four new devices were introduced – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. They are in line with last year's iPhone 14 line-up, which did away with the Mini version from the previous two generations.

They also inherit the same screen sizes – 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max.

How much do the new iPhones cost?

While it was reported that the Pro variants would come with a price increase, Apple decided to keep the their prices in line with those of predecessors.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in 128 gigabyte, 256GB and 512GB versions that cost Dh3,399, Dh3,799 and Dh4,649, respectively, for the former and Dh3,799, Dh4,199 and Dh5,049, respectively for the latter.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 Pro prices are Dh4,299 for the 128GB model, Dh4,699 for the 256GB model, Dh5,549 for the 512GB model and Dh6,399 for the one-terabyte model.

Things change with the iPhone 15 Pro Max: It no longer has a 128GB variant, so it now starts at Dh5,099 for 256GB, with the 512GB and 1TB models priced at Dh5,949 and Dh6,799, respectively.

What are the colours to choose from?

For the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, you can choose from black, blue, green, pink and yellow. For the Pro models, the options available are black titanium, blue titanium, natural titanium and white titanium.

The Pro models have a sleek metallic finish. To recap, Apple replaced the stainless steel chassis on the Pros with titanium, which is lighter but sturdier.

When will they be released in stores and in which ones?

Tradition has held up – the new iPhones will be available to the general public next Friday, September 22. However, orders started after Wonderlust concluded.

If you really want to feel that Apple rush, you can head to any Apple Store. But if you are planning to do that on the first day of sales, you have to plan early as iPhone launches are known to have queues of customers who can wait a full day before sales start.

Otherwise, you can go to any other major retailer. If you are not in real rush to buy a new iPhone, waiting for a few days to let the excitement simmer down is not a bad idea either.

And, as always, you can opt for an online purchase, whether through Apple's official Store app or any other major retailer.

A guest looks at the brand new Apple iPhone 15 during the Apple 'Wonderlust' event on September 12 in Cupertino, California. Getty Images / AFP

Are there payment options?

Apart from straight-up purchasing your iPhone at full price, Apple has a couple of options for buyers.

The first is through zero per cent instalments, which can be made in co-ordination with your bank. Apple's partner banks in the UAE include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Mashreq and Citi, according to its website.

Now, if you have Apple products stowed away, you can trade them in and get cash credits, which can amount up to Dh2,385. This is a popular option for several Apple users, one which helps the company to recycle its products responsibly.

Is the iPhone 14 still available?

Yes, and now at lower prices. The iPhone 14 now starts at Dh2,999 and the iPhone 14 Plus at Dh3,399. However, the Pro models are no longer available – at least on Apple's website. Other retailers still have them on sale – also at discounted prices.

As in recent years, Apple has usually discontinued its top-end iPhones once the new models have been announced. However, it has kept entry-level devices on sale, which is a actually good move as it gives consumers more options for cheaper iPhones.

Apart from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is still selling the iPhone 13 (from Dh2,599) and the third-generation iPhone SE (from Dh1,849).

What about the new Watches and AirPods Pro?

Orders have opened and the devices will be generally available on September 22, as well.

Apple's Watch Series 9 comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and two finishes – aluminium and stainless steel.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 on display during its launch from the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. AFP

For the aluminium 41mm version, prices are at Dh1,599 for the GPS model and Dh1,999 for cellular; for the 45mm model, prices are at Dh1,719 and Dh2,119, respectively.

Meanwhile, the stainless steel version only has the cellular variant and is priced at Dh2,799 for the 41mm model and Dh2,999 for the 45mm model. Bear in mind that these prices will go up if you opt for a pricier band or loop.

The Watch Ultra 2 only comes in one version – 49mm, priced at Dh3,199.

The second-generation AirPods Pro 2 is priced at Dh949. It also comes with a USB-C port and is now compatible with MagSafe wireless charging.