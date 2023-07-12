What is the Nothing phone and why is there so much hype around it?

UK-based Nothing Technology has unveiled its latest smartphone – and it looks familiar.

The Nothing (2) smartphone is the company's second mobile device and is the latest determined to challenge top-tier mobiles, famously described as “flagship killers”, particularly those from market leaders Apple and Samsung Electronics.

Nothing Technology started in 2020. Its founder, Carl Pei, is the co-founder of one of the most popular devices to be given the flagship killer tag – the OnePlus.

The company's most notable investors include Steve Huffman, co-founder and chief executive of Reddit, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Tony Fadell, who played a major role in developing Apple's iPod.

The latest version of the device comes almost exactly a year after the original Nothing (1) smartphone was released, also with a good amount of fanfare.

Nothing aims to deliver “top-notch features while encouraging a more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation”, Mr Pei, who is also the company's chief executive, said on Wednesday.

Why the comparison with the iPhone?

Simple enough: the Nothing (2) phone bears a striking similarity to the latest iPhones, as both have flat edges and curved corners.

It also has a 17cm screen, at par with the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and also supports an always-on display, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

However, there is one distinguishing feature: the Nothing (2) has a see-through rear, which lets you see the screws and how its internal components are linked up.

What's with all the lights?

The back of the phone also has flashing LEDs – glyphs, as the smartphone maker calls it – which light up to signal various actions including when there are incoming notifications, when the alarm sounds, when a video is being recorded or even when tracking a ride or delivery services.

The ability to customise how those lights flash is also an improvement over its predecessor.

What are Nothing (2)'s specs?

The Nothing (2) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is the same chip found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, and other big-time sounding devices, including a bunch of “ultra” devices, including the OnePlus 10T Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Xiaomi 12s Ultra, as well as the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition.

It is not the latest – the Gen 2 version is the present version – but it is powerful enough.

Its storage/RAM options come in 128GB/8GB, 256GB/12GB and 512GB/12GB, while colour options are white and dark grey.

The Nothing (2)'s rear has flashing LEDs, which light up to signal various actions. Photo: Nothing

Meanwhile, it has a dual-lens camera system, with both coming with 50 mega-pixel sensors.

The company promises that it will be able to process images 4,000 times – using advanced algorithms – more than the original Nothing phone, for “incredible levels of accuracy”.

Its video supports 4K resolution. The single-lens front camera uses a 32MP sensor.

In short, the device has a spec sheet ready to give its target competition a good run for its money – at least on paper.

How much does it cost?

Nothing has priced its latest smartphone at $599, rising to $699 and $799 with the storage/RAM options, which seemingly looks like a good deal given its specs.

For comparison, the entry-level iPhone 14 will set you back at $799. Also, the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 devices, which are still available on Apple's website, start at $599. The Samsung Galaxy S23 also starts at $799.

When will it be available?

The Nothing (2) was revealed on Tuesday, and is already available in the US. Launch dates for different countries vary but the phone will be available for purchase in the next few days, according to the company.

In the GCC, pre-orders will run from July 16 to July 20. A “Launch Edition” will be available on July 15 in select locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The device will hit the stores starting July 21.