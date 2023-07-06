Abu Dhabi's AIQ joins Nvidia Inception programme to boost development of AI solutions

AIQ, a joint venture between Adnoc and Group 42 focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for the energy industry, has joined the Nvidia Inception programme.

By joining the programme, AIQ will gain access to the latest AI technology and expertise from Nvidia and will receive technical training from the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute, it said on Thursday.

AIQ will also use the latest Nvidia hardware and software as part of its strategy to develop AI applications, it said.

Nvidia Inception is a free programme to help start-ups evolve faster through access to technology. It also provides technical guidance and support from its experts. It has 14,000 members.

Joining Nvidia Inception will allow the company to further optimise its AI solutions, said AIQ chief executive Omar Al Marzooqi.

“With access to Nvidia's unparalleled frameworks, comprehensive training and deep technical expertise, we will expand our reach to international markets and new horizons in innovation as we continue to provide our customers with advanced solutions to transform the energy sector and other hard-to-abate industries.”

AIQ, which was formed in 2020, is working on critical AI projects in oil and gas, focused on drilling performance, reservoir modelling, corrosion detection and product quality.

It has a suite of products that helps companies monitor energy emissions and optimise their processes.

The company also has platforms that boost safety at oil and gas sites, where there is increased risk of fires and explosions.

AIQ expects “double-digit” growth in demand for its AI offerings in the UAE in the next few years, its chief technology officer Saravan Penubarthi told The National in an interview.

“We have seen the adoption of AI increase in the oil and gas industry, and the reason for that … is an increase in awareness,” he said.

“Unlike other technologies like blockchain, where it takes some time for [companies] to really understand the value out of it … AI use cases are actually real.”