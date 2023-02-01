Samsung's specifications for the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra phones

Samsung became one of the first smartphone manufacturers to release new phones in 2023.

The South Korean company’s latest S23 series was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The new phones — the S23, the S23+ and the S23 Ultra — will be available for purchase from February 17, the company said.

As was the case last year, when Samsung unveiled three variants of its flagship S series, the technology company has strengthened its line-up this year by releasing three new models.

The devices are intended to help Samsung regain its top position in the smartphone industry, which it lost to Apple in the fourth quarter of last year.

Apple sold 72.3 million iPhones and accounted for a market share of 24.1 per cent in the past quarter, while Samsung was responsible for 19.4 per cent market share after selling 58.2 million phones, according to Massachusetts-based market research company International Data Corporation.

Chinese brand OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 11 5G model globally on February 7.

The National examines the three variants of the latest S23 series and compiles a quick guide of the features.

Galaxy S23

Display: 6.1-inch screen and 168g body

Rear camera: Triple camera, with 50-megapixel wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide and a telephoto lens of 10MP

Front camera: Lens of 12MP

Memory: 8GB RAM and storage of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

Samsung said it aims to attract professional users and gamers through its new phones. Photo: Samsung

Battery: 3,900mAh (milliampere hours)

Operating system: Android 13

Availability: From February 17, the phone will be available at telecoms companies and retailers, and on the company’s website. Customers can place pre-orders from Wednesday.

Price: S23 will start from $799. However, prices will vary in different markets.

Galaxy S23+

Display: 6.6-inch screen and body weighs 196g

Rear camera: Triple camera, with 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide and a telephoto lens of 10MP

Front camera: Lens of 12MP

Memory: 8GB RAM and storage of 256GB and 512GB

Battery: 4,700mAh

Samsung’s S23+ comes with a 6.6-inch screen. Alkesh Sharma / The National

Operating system: Android 13

Availability: From February 17, the phone will be available at telecoms companies and retailers, and on the company’s website. Customers can place pre-orders from Wednesday.

Price: S23+ will start from $999. However, prices will vary in different markets.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch screen and body weighs 234g

Rear camera: Quad-camera system, 200MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and two telephoto cameras of 10MP each

Front camera: 12MP lens

Memory: 12GB RAM and storage of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating system: Android 13

Availability: From February 17, the phone will be available at telecoms companies and retailers, and on the company’s website. Customers can place pre-orders from Wednesday.

Price: S23 Ultra will start from $1,199. However, prices will vary in different markets.