Apple’s WWDC 2022: Date, what to expect, how to watch and all you need to know

Apple, one of the world’s most valuable public companies, will host its five-day annual Worldwide Developers Conference from June 6.

The online event, with a tagline 'swiftly approaching', will be live streamed on the company's website and other platforms from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple’s press invitation depicts a row of rainbow-coloured memojis in the profile.

“Join developers worldwide for an inspiring week of technology and community,” Apple said.

“Get a first look at Apple’s latest platforms and technologies in sessions, explore the newest tools and tips, and connect with Apple experts in labs and digital lounges.”

It's one of my favorite times of the year! #WWDC22. Can’t wait for June 6th. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/98gag4zGeI — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 5, 2022

Enthusiasts believe the company will unveil the first look of its coming operating systems for iPhones and other devices including tablets, smartwatches and Apple TV.

Like the previous years, the focus will be on operating system changes, but the company is also expected to give a glimpse of new products and services that will be released in the months ahead.

Apple does not confirm coming product names and services before its events.

Here is what the iPhone maker is expected to introduce to the market during the event:

iOS 16 for iPhones

Apple is likely to announce its latest operating system for iPhones — iOS 16. The new software will help users multitask and frictionlessly synch different Apple devices using technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The company's WWDC invite depicts a row of rainbow-coloured memojis. Photo: Apple

Bloomberg's tech reporter Mark Gurman, who has a long history of accurate reporting on Apple's product plans, reported that the iOS 16 would come with a number of “fresh” apps and “new ways of interaction”.

The update, compatible with the iPhone 7S and later models, will come with revamped notifications and new health-tracking features. It could also have some forms of augmented reality and virtual reality headset controls built into it.

Latest software for iPads, Macs, Apple Watch and Apple TV

Apple is also expected to announce the latest version of operating systems to power its iPads, Macs, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

MacOS 13, which will include a redesigned system preferences app, will be the new variant for Macs. The latest iPadOS 16 will offer more multitasking features for iPad users, while watchOS 9 will offer refined navigation and more health-related features.

A woman takes pictures with a smart phone as she stands in front of an Apple Watch display at an electronics store in Tokyo. Reuters

The company is also expected to introduce tvOS 16 with additional smart home features.

There are rumours that the company will also unveil its realityOS (or rOS) to run its coming mixed-reality headsets.

All the updates will be followed by a round of beta testing before they are officially released later this year.

Will Apple’s mixed-reality headset make a debut?

Apple’s board of directors reportedly previewed its coming mixed-reality headset last month, indicating that company could soon launch a new product category.

Reports suggested that “development of the device has reached an advanced stage”.

The iPhone maker’s board, which includes chief executive Tim Cook, is usually the first audience to preview future products.

The company had planned to unveil the headset at this month’s WWDC, but problems related to “content and overheating” could cause a delay.

Codenamed N301, the headset has been under development since 2015. A technology development group of almost 2,000 engineers is working on the project.

WWDC’s focus on enhancing accessibility

Apple said it aimed to offer customisable tools through its latest updates and help users with disabilities to navigate and connect.

Last month, the company said that people who are blind or have low vision can use iPhones and iPads to “navigate the last few feet to their destination with door detection” feature, using advances across hardware, software and machine learning.

Apple launched the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in October 2021 to reduce its reliance on other chip makers. Bloomberg

Users with physical and motor disabilities, who may rely on assistive features like voice control and switch control, can fully control their smartwatch from the iPhone and the deaf and hard of hearing can follow live captions on their iPhone iPad, and Mac. These features will be available later this year with software updates across Apple platforms.

“Apple embeds accessibility into every aspect of our work, and we are committed to designing the best products and services for everyone,” said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of accessibility policy and initiatives.

Second-generation M2 chips for Macs

The company, which released its own M1 chips in November 2020 to reduce its reliance on other chip manufacturers like Intel, is expected to launch the second-generation M2 chips next week.

The M1 chip delivers a high performance even while operating the most demanding apps and workflows, the company said. It was followed by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in October 2021. In March, Apple unveiled M1 Ultra, which the company claimed to be the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer.

Should we expect a new MacBook?

Apple could also launch its new MacBook Air during the event.

“If there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference,” Bloomberg’s Mr Gurman said in a newsletter.

How can you watch Apple’s developer conference?

Live streaming will be available through apple.com, the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV and YouTube. Users can also access the on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Mr Cook is expected to kick off the keynote at 10am Pacific Time on Monday (9pm UAE time). Of the various presentations, the most important for the general audience is on Monday, when the company is expected to announce its latest software updates.