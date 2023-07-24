Nakheel launches Rixos Hotel and Residences on Dubai Islands

Nakheel, the developer behind The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and Excelsior Real Estate have launched Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel and Residences, a waterfront development.

The new project offers a resort lifestyle in a “curated and relaxed setting situated in a prime location on Dubai Islands”, Nakheel said on Monday.

It is the first luxury hotel and residential offering on Dubai Islands and will provide residents and visitors with the same level of service and amenities that can be found at Rixos resorts around the world, it said.

The development will support the Dubai 2040 urban master plan that aims to increase the number of hotels and create vibrant and healthy communities. Photo: Nakheel

“By bringing the world-renowned Rixos brand to Dubai Islands, we are creating an exclusive family-friendly living environment that offers waterfront luxury living with a metropolitan feel,” said Rasha Hasan, chief commercial officer at Nakheel.

The development offers a 700-metre beach that all residents have direct access to.

The residences will comprise one, two and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom duplexes with private pools, beach houses with their own gardens and terraces, and 10 luxury villas.

The three-bedroom apartments will offer up to about 450 square metres of indoor and outdoor living space while the villas are 590 square metres and come with private pools.

Dubai Islands consists of five islands with a total area of 17 square km and 20km of beaches.

They offer beachfront living within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai and other key locations such as the emirate's main airport and marine ports.

They will be home to more than 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector.

Dubai's luxury residential market is expected to record the highest growth rate for any prime market globally, at 13.5 per cent in 2023, driven by a demand-supply imbalance and positive economic growth, Knight Frank said in a report in May.

The emirate's luxury home sales hit Dh6 billion ($1.63 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, with wealthy buyers snapping up 88 units valued at more than $10 million as prime property sales continued to pick up amid a wider economic recovery, it said.