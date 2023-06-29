Knightsbridge welcomes UK's first 'super prime' rental property development

A new development of 33 luxury apartments has been completed in the heart of Knightsbridge, described as the first 'super prime' rental homes in London.

The project is part of a broader revitalisation effort by The Olayan Group, the long-term owner of The Knightsbridge Estate.

The residences, ranging from one to four bedrooms and designed by Fletcher Priest and Taylor Howes, are situated within a five-minute walk from Hyde Park.

The apartments include a concierge service, a bespoke club room called the Orangery, and private courtyard gardens.

Prices start from £1,250 a week for a one-bedroom apartment, rising to over £9,000 a week for a four-bedroom residence.

The completion of Knightsbridge Gardens comes at a time when demand for super prime lettings in London is on the rise.

Arya Salari, head of lettings at the Knightsbridge office of estate agent Knight Frank, said: “At these upper levels of the market, tenants are renting as a lifestyle choice. Renting gives them flexibility and freedom – freedom from running costs and service charges that contribute to facilities like residents’ spas, gyms and 24-hour concierge. Plus, it provides flexibility to relocate whenever suits them.”

Knightsbridge Gardens is The Olayan Group's latest addition to The Knightsbridge Estate. Photo: ING Media

The Knightsbridge Estate

Knightsbridge Gardens is the latest in a series of developments on The Knightsbridge Estate.

The Olayan Group purchased The Knightsbridge Estate in 2010. According to Jonathan Shelton, managing director of Real Estate Europe at The Olayan Group, the company's work on The Knightsbridge Estate has primarily focused on enhancing the value of the existing community.

He said: “We knew we wanted to approach the residential element with that same attitude. Making a thoughtful, long-lasting contribution to the neighbourhood was very important to us.”

The Knightsbridge Estate is a 3.5-acre island site located between renowned department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

Nina McDowall, director at Strutt & Parker Sloane Street, said: “The main reasons that influence decisions to rent in Knightsbridge include the five-star location, shopping and connectivity, as well as the security and discretion afforded by homes here”.