Aldar Properties third quarter profit jumps 18% on higher revenue

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported an 18 per cent increase in its third-quarter profit on the back of higher revenue and rental income as the UAE’s property market continues to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the three-month period to the end of September climbed to about Dh557 million ($152m) compared to Dh473m during the same period last year, Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue and rental income for the period rose 30 per cent annually to Dh2.7 billion.

The company reported a ninth consecutive quarter of record-breaking group sales, with year-to-date sales standing at Dh9.3bn, surpassing last year’s total group sales by Dh2bn.

Growth was driven by continued strong demand for existing inventory and new property launches in the UAE as well as robust sales in Egypt, the company said.

“Having demonstrated strength and agility through various economic cycles, Aldar continues to accelerate its sustainable growth in a bullish UAE market, while creating long-term value for its shareholders," Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties said.

“As such, we are intent on maintaining our pace of investment activity in the region, backed by our strong liquidity position and driven by our transformational growth strategy.”

Aldar will also continue to activate its “extensive land bank to sustain our elevated level of development sales, in line with the growth of off-plan sales to international and expatriate buyers as Abu Dhabi’s position as a global investment destination matures," Mr Al Dhiyebi said.

More to follow....