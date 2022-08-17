Apollo acquires $400m strategic equity stake in Aldar Investment Properties

Apollo Global Management — one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers has acquired a $400 million strategic equity stake in Aldar Investment Properties, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer Aldar Properties.

Apollo through its managed investment vehicles snapped up an 11.1 per cent minority stake in Aldar Investment Properties (AIP) following completion of a Dh1469 million ($400m) transaction, Al Dar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The acquisition is part of the previously announced $1.4 billion investment by Apollo into Aldar’s transformational growth initiatives.

The transaction involved the issuance of $400mm of common equity and mandatory convertible preferred equity at 100 per cent of net asset value into AIP, which houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over Dh23bn of prime real estate assets across retail, residential, commercial, and logistics segments.

The diversified portfolio has proven highly resilient through business cycles, with occupancy standing at 92 per cent as of June 30, 2022, the company said.

