Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to regulate use of 3D printing in construction

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree to regulate the use of 3D printing in the construction industry in Dubai in a move to promote the emirate as a regional and global centre for the technology.
Dubai Municipality will be given the mandate to enforce the decree, a statement from the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.
The new legislation supports the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, which was first announced in 2016 and is aimed at ensuring that a quarter of the buildings in the emirate are constructed using the technology by 2030.
Dubai has already built two buildings using the technology. The Office of the Future at Emirates Towers was the world’s first 3D-printed office, which is now fully operational.
The second one – Dubai Municipality's Centre for Innovation – won a Guinness World Record in 2019 for being the first 3D-printed two-storey building in the world.
The new decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette, the emirate's media office said.
Any entity seeking to conduct 3D-printing activity in the construction industry must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a licence before seeking further approvals from other authorities, according to the decree.
Property developers in the emirate should also ensure that projects using the technology are carried out by contractors who hold a 3D-printing licence issued by Dubai Municipality.
Under the decree, Dubai Municipality will promote the use of 3D printing in collaboration with government and non-government entities.
To encourage the use of the technology in the construction sector, the municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities, the Dubai Media Office said.
The director general of the municipality will issue all decisions necessary to enforce this decree, which annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions.
Part of a broader plan to promote the adoption of advanced technology in the emirate, the decree seeks to enhance efficiency in construction projects, boost the competitiveness of local industry, reduce waste and attract leading companies in 3D printing to Dubai, the emirate's media office said.
Expo 2020 Dubai will have a specialised 3D-printing area, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in May this year. It will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories to help to develop the technology.
Authorities will also set up business accelerators for 3D start-ups to attract investors and entrepreneurs.
Sheikh Hamdan launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance last summer to provide a platform to bring together interested government organisations, academics and businesses in the UAE and around the world.
He also issued directives to establish a district for the development, testing and use of 3D-printing technology. It will host research centres, international businesses, start-ups, applied engineering companies and business accelerator programmes for the emerging technology.
The district will include the largest warehouse in the region for the storage and distribution of 3D-printing equipment and materials.
Name: Lamsa
Founder: Badr Ward
Launched: 2014
Employees: 60
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: EdTech
Funding to date: $15 million
Saturday
AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE)
Atalanta v Udinese (5pm)
Benevento v Parma (5pm)
Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm)
Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm)
Lazio v Spezia (5pm)
Napoli v Crotone (5pm)
Sassuolo v Roma (5pm)
Torino v Juventus (8pm)
Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)
Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.
Based: Riyadh
Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany
Founded: September, 2020
Number of employees: 70
Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions
Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds
Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices
Sunniva Rose: People reminisce about war years during Ramadan
Massoud A Derhally: Central bank governor a saviour or scapegoat?
Bilal Saab: How the US can bypass Hezbollah and help the people
