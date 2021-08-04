Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to regulate use of 3D printing in construction

The Office of the Future at Emirates Towers in Dubai was the world’s first 3D-printed office. It is now fully operational. AP

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree to regulate the use of 3D printing in the construction industry in Dubai in a move to promote the emirate as a regional and global centre for the technology.

Dubai Municipality will be given the mandate to enforce the decree, a statement from the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

The new legislation supports the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, which was first announced in 2016 and is aimed at ensuring that a quarter of the buildings in the emirate are constructed using the technology by 2030.

Quote The decree also aims to promote Dubai as a regional and global hub for the use of 3D printing technology Dubai Media Office

Dubai has already built two buildings using the technology. The Office of the Future at Emirates Towers was the world’s first 3D-printed office, which is now fully operational.

The second one – Dubai Municipality's Centre for Innovation – won a Guinness World Record in 2019 for being the first 3D-printed two-storey building in the world.

The new decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette, the emirate's media office said.

Any entity seeking to conduct 3D-printing activity in the construction industry must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a licence before seeking further approvals from other authorities, according to the decree.

Property developers in the emirate should also ensure that projects using the technology are carried out by contractors who hold a 3D-printing licence issued by Dubai Municipality.

Under the decree, Dubai Municipality will promote the use of 3D printing in collaboration with government and non-government entities.

To encourage the use of the technology in the construction sector, the municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities, the Dubai Media Office said.

The director general of the municipality will issue all decisions necessary to enforce this decree, which annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions.

Part of a broader plan to promote the adoption of advanced technology in the emirate, the decree seeks to enhance efficiency in construction projects, boost the competitiveness of local industry, reduce waste and attract leading companies in 3D printing to Dubai, the emirate's media office said.

Expo 2020 Dubai will have a specialised 3D-printing area, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in May this year. It will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories to help to develop the technology.

Authorities will also set up business accelerators for 3D start-ups to attract investors and entrepreneurs.

The Dubai Municipality centre for innovation won a Guinness World Record for being the first 3D-printed two-storey building in the world. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sheikh Hamdan launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance last summer to provide a platform to bring together interested government organisations, academics and businesses in the UAE and around the world.

He also issued directives to establish a district for the development, testing and use of 3D-printing technology. It will host research centres, international businesses, start-ups, applied engineering companies and business accelerator programmes for the emerging technology.

The district will include the largest warehouse in the region for the storage and distribution of 3D-printing equipment and materials.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

