Expo 2020 Dubai to have a dedicated 3D printing area

Na 24 OCT 3D printed house The 3D printed Warsan building was unveiled by Dubai Municipality on Wednesday. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Expo 2020 Dubai will have a specialised 3D printing area, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said during a meeting of the Executive Council on Sunday.

The hub will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories to help develop the technology.

Authorities will also set up business accelerators for 3D start-ups to attract investors and entrepreneurs.

Sheikh Hamdan first launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance last summer, to provide a platform to bring together interested government organisations, academics and businesses in the UAE and around the world.

The Dubai 3D Printing Strategy was first announced in 2016.

The initiative aims to position the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub of 3D printing by 2030. By then 25 per cent of all buildings in the emirate will be constructed using the innovative technology.

Dubai has already built two 3D buildings. The Office of the Future in Emirates Towers was the world’s first 3D-printed office. It is now fully operational.

The second one – the Dubai Municipality centre for innovation – won a Guinness World Record for being the first 3D-printed two-storey building in the world.

The Executive Council also approved a new higher education regulatory policy focused on attracting branches of international universities to Dubai.

3D printed Michelangelo at Italian pavilion - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 ITALY TECHNOLOGY MICHAELANGELO DAVID Engineers in Florence used high-tech cameras and mounted laser scanners on stairs to capture microscopic details of the 16th-century marble statue. EPA (EPA)

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.