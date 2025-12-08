The new colossus: Jetour G700 makes high-powered global debut in Dubai

In a market defined by the intersection of brute-force off-roading capability and no-holds-barred luxury, a new contender has arrived that dramatically raises the bar for value and performance.

The Jetour G700, the Chinese brand’s new flagship SUV, made its global debut at a glittering gala event in Dubai this week, underscoring the Middle East's central importance to the manufacturer's ambitious global plans.

The event, featuring presentations from representatives within the company producing the vehicle and those in the supply chain, not to mention local VIPs and Olympian Mo Farah, underlined the importance of the launch.

Held under the theme Beyond the Horizon, the showcase took place at the Bab Al Shams Arena in the Dubai desert, a spectacular setting to unveil a vehicle engineered for extreme environments.

The G700 can best be described as a direct, bold statement.

It signals Jetour's aggressive shift from the mainstream SUV segment into the premium, high-capability space, challenging established European and Japanese rivals on technology and sheer power.

The G700 is, the manufacturer says, the physical embodiment of its Travel+ philosophy, blending luxury, adventure, and advanced electrification.

The most compelling aspect of the G700 is its powertrain. Jetour has dispensed with conventional thinking, opting for a high-performance plug-in electric vehicle setup that the manufacturer markets toward the demands of the Gulf.

Jetour combines a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors to generate a claimed combined system output of approximately 904 horsepower and a robust 1135 Nm of torque.

It has a 0 to 100kph sprint in an estimated 4.6 seconds, positioning this large family SUV firmly into performance car territory.

Critically for the long, open roads of the Emirates, this performance is presented alongside efficiency figures.

Jetour advertises a 34.13 kWh battery (capable of rapid charging) paired with a sizeable 100-litre fuel tank, giving the vehicle a claimed combined driving range of up to 1,000 km.

For day-to-day city commuting, the manufacturer cites a pure electric range of up to 110km, ensuring substantial fuel savings for routine trips according to Jetour’s published specifications.

What makes the G700 particularly relevant to the UAE is Jetour’s stated commitment to genuine off-road capability.

The G700 adopts a bold, boxy design that evokes rugged durability.

It is built on the brand’s new GAIA architecture and is enhanced with sophisticated technology.

It has around 230mm of ground clearance, which is competitive for navigating challenging desert terrain.

The manufacturer says some variants achieve a water-wading depth of up to 900mm, a figure that places it in the range of dedicated expedition vehicles.

For tackling the steep slopes and complex contours of the desert dunes, Jetour lists features on higher trims, including front and rear electronic locking differentials, the tank turn function (allowing the large SUV to pivot in tight spaces), and a transparent chassis view which uses cameras to give the driver a virtual, under-vehicle perspective over obstacles.

Jetour has clearly signalled that the G700 is engineered not just for premium city comfort but for adventures in the desert and mountain wadis.

Inside the cabin, the G700 shifts focus entirely to digital luxury and executive comfort. This is where the vehicle truly differentiates itself from traditional off-road rivals.

The dashboard is dominated by a panoramic digital display cluster, featuring an ultra-wide 35.4-inch digital instrument panel seamlessly integrated with a large central 15.6-inch touchscreen for infotainment and controls.

Higher trims offer electrically adjustable seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions. The G700 offers flexible seating layouts, including six-seater (2+2+2) captain's chair configurations for enhanced passenger comfort.

The top-spec Flagship model is offered with an 18-speaker Lexicon sound system with Dolby Atmos, creating an immersive audio environment that surpasses competitors at this price point and above. Features such as tri-zone climate control with air filtration and an integrated fragrance system underscore the vehicle’s luxury intent, ensuring the cabin remains an absolute sanctuary regardless of the conditions outside.

This focus on passenger well-being is the G700's secret weapon.

The spacious six-seater layout, with second-row 'airline-style' seats that offer up to 145-degree recline, is specifically designed to reduce fatigue on the long desert journeys common across the GCC.

The thickly padded seats, combined with a quiet cabin, offer a ride quality that reviewers and attendees at the launch praised for its composed smoothness, suggesting the body-on-frame structure delivers on-road refinement despite its off-road prowess.

The inclusion of a small, integrated refrigerator in the Luxury trim is a practical touch that desert drivers will undoubtedly appreciate.

The atmosphere at the Bab Al Shams launch event was charged with excitement.

The litany of delegates, industry insiders, and media representatives from across the globe demonstrated the sheer scale of Jetour's ambition.

There was significant interest shown in the vehicle’s technology, particularly the blend of power and range.

Many in the local automotive community viewed the G700 not just as a competitor, but as a genuine game-changer, with Vice President of Jetour International, Ke Chuandeng, noting that the Dubai launch was intended as a "very good benchmark for all of our markets worldwide”, underscoring the strategic importance of the UAE's customer base.

Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding, Jetour’s exclusive partner in the region, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to elevating the automotive experience in the region.

“The launch of the Jetour G700 marks a defining moment for our brand,” he said.

“This premium off-road SUV embodies innovation, sustainability, and performance values that align with our vision for the future of mobility.

“We are proud to introduce a vehicle that not only meets the demands of adventure enthusiasts but also reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value and driving experiences.”

Elite Group Holding is set to dominate the dunes as the headline sponsor and automotive partner of the Liwa International Festival 2026, one of the nation’s most iconic desert festivals.

At the event, Jetour will showcase the G700, T2 iDM 4WD and T2 Luxury Plus.

The G700 is being presented as a disruptive force within the global SUV market.

By offering genuine off-road technology options on higher trims and cutting-edge digital luxury at a price that significantly undercuts most established European competitors, the G700 is setting a new benchmark for what an off-road flagship could be in the UAE.

Its arrival is poised to change the dynamics of the executive SUV market and, bearing in mind the popularity of the brand’s T1 and T2 models, this is a vehicle that will likely be a common sight on UAE roads within months.

The G700 is now available in the UAE exclusively through authorised Jetour outlets, with the car on display in the Jetour G700 GAIA Showroom in Al Quoz and the Jetour Showroom at Airport Road in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, new Jetour showrooms in Al Ain and Ajman are set to launch soon.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Jetour.

