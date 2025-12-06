PepsiCo to power Mercedes F1 Team in game-changing partnership

In a move that signals the evolving landscape of Formula 1 partnerships, PepsiCo has announced a game-changing global alliance with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, bringing together Gatorade, Sting and Doritos with the eight-time world champions.

The announcement came as the world’s motorsports elite descended on Abu Dhabi for a nail-biting, title-deciding season finale at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

The partnership, which is set to begin in 2026, reflects Formula 1's explosive growth trajectory, particularly in emerging markets across the Middle East and Asia. This three-brand approach marks the first time a company has deployed multiple category-leading brands with a single Formula 1 team. At the same time, the depth of integration sets a new benchmark for comprehensive partnerships in motorsports.

This isn't merely another logo on a racing car, PepsiCo officials say. The multi-year agreement represents a fundamental shift in how brands integrate with elite motorsport, combining performance science, fan engagement and market expansion. It is a strategic, science-driven collaboration spanning more than 200 markets and reaches the sport’s 1.3 billion viewers, designed to elevate the team’s performance and the fan experience worldwide.

“This partnership unites performance, energy and flavour under one banner, connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team," said Eugene Willemsen, chief executive of international beverages at PepsiCo. "We're not just sponsors – we're inside the culture of the sport, fuelling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of Formula 1.”

Science meets speed

For the first time, the renowned Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) will bring its 60-year heritage and expertise directly to the Formula 1 paddock, with a science-backed approach to performance enhancement.

Gatorade, as the Official Sports Performance Partner for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, will implement customised hydration strategies for the Mercedes team, addressing a critical performance factor in a sport where drivers can lose up to four kilograms of body weight through sweat during a single race. The brand’s hydration and performance testing will be fully integrated with Mercedes’ programmes to enhance results in a sport where milliseconds determine champions.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal and chief executive, said PepsiCo aligns with the team’s ethos of “chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence”, which has led to them claiming the FIA World Constructors’ Champions title a total of eight times.

Mr Wolff added: "Gatorade's expertise in sports science, Sting's youthful energy and Doritos' cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team's performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world."

The team’s chief commercial officer, Richard Sanders, said it’s a partnership that “adds real value”, changing how Mercedes-AMG Petronas operates day-to-day, but also how it connects with fans. “We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team,” he added. “Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond.”

Capturing the next generation

With 40 per cent of Formula 1's global audience comprising Gen Z and millennials, the partnership strategically positions all three brands at the intersection of sport, culture and entertainment. Sting, the number one energy drink in markets including India, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Egypt, will spearhead youth engagement initiatives designed to make Formula 1 more accessible and attractive for digital-native audiences.

The partnership also leverages Mercedes' driver line-up, including George Russell, one of Formula 1's premier talents, and rising star Kimi Antonelli, reigning F2 champion now entering his second Mercedes season. Both drivers will serve as ambassadors and appear in behind-the-scenes content, engage in fan-focused activations, campaigns and trackside experiences crafted to showcase the three PepsiCo brands.

Meanwhile, Doritos, as the Official Savory Snack Partner, will transform race weekends with what the brand promises will be “high-impact, flavour-forward experiences”. The snack brand's involvement extends beyond traditional trackside presence, aiming to capture the speed, tension and excitement of Grand Prix weekends and translate them into consumer experiences worldwide.

A new blueprint for brands

As Formula 1 continues its remarkable growth trajectory, partnerships like this signal the sport's evolution from a European-centric racing series to a truly global entertainment platform. The timing aligns with Formula 1's expanding calendar in emerging markets and its successful efforts to attract younger, more diverse audiences.

For PepsiCo, which generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue last year and whose products are consumed more than one billion times a day, the partnership represents a strategic bet on the sport’s continued expansion and Mercedes' competitive resurgence.

By combining performance science, cultural relevance and global scale, PepsiCo and Mercedes have created a new kind of partnership that supports elite performance while bringing fans closer to the action.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with PepsiCo.

