Dhai Dubai shines a spotlight on Emirati artists

Seven Emirati artists have reimagined their heritage through a creative dialogue of art and light for Expo City Dubai’s flagship festival Dhai Dubai.

The exhibition, now in its second year, opened on Wednesday and will run until November 18 under the theme Light Influences Life, in collaboration with Dubai Culture.

It is being curated by Amna Abulhoul, executive creative director of entertainment and experiences at Expo City Dubai.

What to expect

Dhai Dubai presents an immersive experience between 5pm and midnight each evening, in and around Al Wasl Plaza, where seven captivating installations showcase Emirati talent on a global stage. Artists three generations of artists are taking part, including Fatma Lootah, Mohammed Kazem, Khalid Al Banna, Alia Bin Omair, AlZaina Lootah, Ahmad AlAreef and Hessa Alghandi.

Mohammed Kazem's work at Dhai Dubai 2025. Antonie Robertson / The National

There are interactive experiences and dining options at Expo City Dubai, with artist talks and workshops also taking place as Dhai Dubai invites visitors to explore and engage.

Activities for children aged three to 10 include the Mini Light Lab, a hands-on space where little ones can explore light through sensory play and creative experimentation. They can also decorate lanterns, make colourful sun catchers, build a kaleidoscope, and use sponge shapes and paint to create bold patterns.

At the House of Arts, each evening after 5pm, adults can also engage in a class that helps participants capture stunning nightscapes while mastering low-light smartphone photography.

A proud moment for the artists

Fatma Lootah used Al Wasl Plaza’s 67-metre-high dome as her canvas, while the work of the other six artists is displayed on each of the six avenues surrounding it.

“Dhai Dubai has something special about it,” said renowned artist Kazem, who uses video, photography and performance in his work. He is a member of the pioneering group of Emirati artists known as The Five, and is often associated with the art movement, Gulf Futurism. For Dhai Dubai, he has created a new work, drawing on his own life journey while incorporating geographical coordinates of locations he’s lived.

AlZaina Lootah, an architect and designer, said what makes Dhai Dubai stand out is that it allows artists from Dubai to tell the story of the emirate. “For me, this strengthens our culture and delivers it to the world,” she said.

Multidisciplinary artist AlAreef, who explores history and contemporary identity through photography, painting and sculpture, said this makes him feel a profound sense of belonging. “My participation here has an immense meaning to me,” he said. To be able to implement this idea, to have the platform to build this idea.” His new large-scale sculpture, which infuses calligraphy, is a reflection of Dubai’s spirit.

A platform for something new

Dhai Dubai has also given the artists a platform to try something new with their work. Al Banna, a pioneer in collage and sculpture, has created his biggest piece yet for the exhibition, describing it as a “turning point” for his career.

Similarly, interior designer Alghandi has, for the first time, transformed her drawings into tangible artworks that express her memories of her city. “I feel proud,” she said of her participation in Dhai Dubai. “Not just a little proud but immensely proud. I mean, I’m standing here talking about my parents, talking about Dubai, talking about memories that have never left my home,” she said.

The overall theme of the exhibition has also deeply resonated with the artists. AlAreef, for one, believes light is all-powerful. “I believe that everything depends on lighting and everything needs light after darkness.”

Entry is free. Running until November 18 at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai; expocitydubai.com

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Expo City Dubai

